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    Sahil Babayev: Inflation in Azerbaijan remains under control

    Finance
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 14:10
    Sahil Babayev: Inflation in Azerbaijan remains under control

    Inflation in Azerbaijan remains under control thanks to the country's fiscal and monetary policies, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

    According to Report, he said the average annual inflation rate is projected to reach 5.3% next year.

    "This is considered a fully acceptable target, in line with international benchmarks. An inflation rate of 4-6% is regarded as acceptable. Therefore, maintaining the forecast at 5.3% would be a fairly successful outcome. Inflation over the first nine months of this year has also remained within this target range, standing at 5.7%," he said.

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