Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    S&P expects inflation in Azerbaijan to slow to 4% by 2029

    Finance
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 10:07
    S&P expects inflation in Azerbaijan to slow to 4% by 2029

    S&P Global Ratings forecasts a slowdown in average annual inflation in Azerbaijan in 2025-2028, Report informs referring to the ratings agency.

    According to forecasts, average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will accelerate to 5.7% in 2025 from 2.2% in 2024. However, inflation will slow to 4.7% in 2026, 4.4% in 2027, and 4% in 2028.

    According to forecasts from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, average annual inflation in the country will be 5.4% in 2025, 4.8% in 2026, and 4.5% in 2027. According to the latest forecasts from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (October 2025), annual inflation will be around 6% this year and around 5.7% in 2026.

    From January to October 2025, average annual inflation in Azerbaijan was 5.7%.

    S&P Global Ratings Azerbaijan inflation
    "S&P" Azərbaycanda inflyasiyanın 2029-cu ilədək 4 %-ə qədər azalacağını proqnozlaşdırır
    S&P прогнозирует замедление инфляции в Азербайджане до 4% к 2029 году

    Latest News

    11:23

    D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

    Foreign policy
    11:12

    Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump move to limit birthright citizenship

    Other countries
    11:03

    Minister: Azerbaijan implements successful youth policy

    Domestic policy
    10:50

    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market approaches $67

    Energy
    10:43
    Photo

    Baku hosting D-8 Youth Dialogue for first time

    Foreign policy
    10:37

    Kazakhstan to use all oil export options following CPC attack

    Region
    10:23

    S&P evaluates Azerbaijan's net international investment position until 2029

    Finance
    10:22
    Photo

    FIFA World Cup 2026 draw revealed

    Football
    10:07

    S&P expects inflation in Azerbaijan to slow to 4% by 2029

    Finance
    All News Feed