S&P: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in 2025-2028 by around 2% per year

S&P Global Ratings forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth at 1.8% by the end of 2025, Report informs referring to the agency's forecasts.

According to S&P estimates, Azerbaijan's GDP growth will be 1.7% in 2026, accelerate to 2% in 2027, and reach 2.1% in 2028.

Thus, Azerbaijan's average annual GDP growth from 2025 to 2028 will be 1.9%.

Azerbaijan's nominal GDP is forecast to reach 130.4 billion manats in 2025, increase to 137.1 billion manats in 2026, to 144.6 billion manats in 2027, and to 152.3 billion manats in 2028.

($1=1.7 manats)