S&P: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in 2025-2028 by around 2% per year
Finance
- 06 December, 2025
- 09:23
S&P Global Ratings forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth at 1.8% by the end of 2025, Report informs referring to the agency's forecasts.
According to S&P estimates, Azerbaijan's GDP growth will be 1.7% in 2026, accelerate to 2% in 2027, and reach 2.1% in 2028.
Thus, Azerbaijan's average annual GDP growth from 2025 to 2028 will be 1.9%.
Azerbaijan's nominal GDP is forecast to reach 130.4 billion manats in 2025, increase to 137.1 billion manats in 2026, to 144.6 billion manats in 2027, and to 152.3 billion manats in 2028.
($1=1.7 manats)
Latest News
09:43
S&P expects decline in oil production in Azerbaijan in 2026Energy
09:34
S&P forecasts 3.5% increase in Central Bank of Azerbaijan's forex reserves in 2025Finance
09:27
Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's investment ratingFinance
09:23
S&P: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in 2025-2028 by around 2% per yearFinance
09:23
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in 4th European Conference on Azerbaijan StudiesForeign policy
09:19
S&P: Azerbaijan, Armenia pursuing constructive peace processRegion
09:12
S&P affirms Azerbaijan's ratings, withdraws themFinance
20:55
Photo
Georgian Host TV delegation gets acquainted with Baku TV operationsMedia
20:47