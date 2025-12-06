S&P: Azerbaijan's current account surplus expected at 3.9% of GDP in 2025

Azerbaijan's current account surplus will average 3.5% of GDP annually in 2025-2028, Report informs referring to S&P Global Ratings.

According to S&P estimates, the current account surplus will be 3.9% of GDP by the end of 2025, 3.4% of GDP annually in 2026-2027, and 3.3% of GDP in 2028.

The agency's baseline oil price forecast for 2026 is $60 per barrel, and for 2027-2028, $65 per barrel.

In 2024, Azerbaijan's current account surplus was $4.7 billion, or 6.3% of GDP.

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan's current account surplus amounted to $2.3 billion, or 6.3% of GDP. The Central Bank expects it to reach $3.7 billion by the end of this year, with an average oil price of approximately $70 per barrel.