Restructured loans in Azerbaijan exceed $628M

The volume of restructured loans in Azerbaijan decreased by 3.6% or 40 million manats ($23.5 million) in the first half of this year, amounting to 1.07 billion manats ($628 million), according to the Central Bank"s semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

Report informs that, according to the document, the volume of restructured business loans fell by 87.5 million manats [$51.47 million], while consumer loans increased by 45 million manats ($26.47 million), and the volume of mortgage loans remained largely unchanged.