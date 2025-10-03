Restructured loans in Azerbaijan exceed $628M
Finance
- 03 October, 2025
- 18:20
The volume of restructured loans in Azerbaijan decreased by 3.6% or 40 million manats ($23.5 million) in the first half of this year, amounting to 1.07 billion manats ($628 million), according to the Central Bank"s semi-annual Financial Stability Report.
Report informs that, according to the document, the volume of restructured business loans fell by 87.5 million manats [$51.47 million], while consumer loans increased by 45 million manats ($26.47 million), and the volume of mortgage loans remained largely unchanged.
Latest News
19:23
EU Council extends sanctions against Russia-linked individuals and organizationsOther countries
19:20
Photo
3rd CIS Games: Four Azerbaijani wrestlers win medalsIndividual sports
19:18
Ambassador: Middle Corridor could become a key trade routeRegion
19:01
Central Bank: Azerbaijan's insurance sector liquidity remains in comfortable zoneFinance
18:57
Azerbaijan's insurance sector grows by around 5% in 2025Finance
18:41
Trump sets deadline for Hamas to reach deal on GazaOther countries
18:32
Bronze medalist in football at 3rd CIS Games determinedIndividual sports
18:20
Restructured loans in Azerbaijan exceed $628MFinance
18:14