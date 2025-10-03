Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Restructured loans in Azerbaijan exceed $628M

    Finance
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 18:20
    Restructured loans in Azerbaijan exceed $628M

    The volume of restructured loans in Azerbaijan decreased by 3.6% or 40 million manats ($23.5 million) in the first half of this year, amounting to 1.07 billion manats ($628 million), according to the Central Bank"s semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

    Report informs that, according to the document, the volume of restructured business loans fell by 87.5 million manats [$51.47 million], while consumer loans increased by 45 million manats ($26.47 million), and the volume of mortgage loans remained largely unchanged.

    CBA loans business loans
    Azərbaycanda restrukturizasiya olunmuş kreditlər 1 milyard manatdan çoxdur
    Реструктуризированные кредиты в Азербайджане составляют более 1 млрд манатов

    Latest News

    19:23

    EU Council extends sanctions against Russia-linked individuals and organizations

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    3rd CIS Games: Four Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals

    Individual sports
    19:18

    Ambassador: Middle Corridor could become a key trade route

    Region
    19:01

    Central Bank: Azerbaijan's insurance sector liquidity remains in comfortable zone

    Finance
    18:57

    Azerbaijan's insurance sector grows by around 5% in 2025

    Finance
    18:41

    Trump sets deadline for Hamas to reach deal on Gaza

    Other countries
    18:32

    Bronze medalist in football at 3rd CIS Games determined

    Individual sports
    18:20

    Restructured loans in Azerbaijan exceed $628M

    Finance
    18:14

    Azerbaijani banks write off over $33.5M in non-performing loans in H1 2025

    Finance
    All News Feed