Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Residents of Nakhchivan AR may be exempt from most taxes for 10 years

    Finance
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 11:59
    Residents of Nakhchivan AR may be exempt from most taxes for 10 years

    Residents of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) may be granted exemption from most taxes for a period of 10 years.

    According to Report, citing the 2026 budget documents, relevant amendments are planned to be introduced to the Tax Code.

    Under the proposed changes, starting from January 1, 2026, Nakhchivan residents would be exempt from profit (income), property, land, and simplified taxes.

    Additionally, dividend income of shareholders (participants) of legal entities registered in NAR is proposed to be exempt from taxation for 10 years, beginning January 1, 2026.

    Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic taxes residents
    Naxçıvandakı sənaye parklarının rezidentləri 10 il müddətinə bəzi vergilərdən azad edilə bilər
    Резидентов НАР планируют освободить от большинства налогов на 10 лет

    Latest News

    13:23

    Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure cargo transit from Azerbaijan to Türkiye

    Region
    13:05

    BP discloses ACG production volume for 9 months of 2025

    Energy
    12:37

    Armenia to allocate additional $11 million for defense needs

    Region
    12:34

    Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigars may be increased in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    12:28

    Azerbaijan plans to introduce duties on import of more than one mobile phone per year

    Milli Majlis
    12:27

    Azerbaijan may boost excise rates on energy drinks

    Finance
    12:27

    Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan grows 9% this year

    Business
    12:16

    Azerbaijan may revise its mineral tax policy for energy resources

    Finance
    12:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives NATO delegation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed