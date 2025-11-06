Residents of Nakhchivan AR may be exempt from most taxes for 10 years

Residents of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) may be granted exemption from most taxes for a period of 10 years.

According to Report, citing the 2026 budget documents, relevant amendments are planned to be introduced to the Tax Code.

Under the proposed changes, starting from January 1, 2026, Nakhchivan residents would be exempt from profit (income), property, land, and simplified taxes.

Additionally, dividend income of shareholders (participants) of legal entities registered in NAR is proposed to be exempt from taxation for 10 years, beginning January 1, 2026.