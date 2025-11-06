Residents of Nakhchivan AR may be exempt from most taxes for 10 years
Finance
- 06 November, 2025
- 11:59
Residents of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) may be granted exemption from most taxes for a period of 10 years.
According to Report, citing the 2026 budget documents, relevant amendments are planned to be introduced to the Tax Code.
Under the proposed changes, starting from January 1, 2026, Nakhchivan residents would be exempt from profit (income), property, land, and simplified taxes.
Additionally, dividend income of shareholders (participants) of legal entities registered in NAR is proposed to be exempt from taxation for 10 years, beginning January 1, 2026.
Latest News
13:23
Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure cargo transit from Azerbaijan to TürkiyeRegion
13:05
BP discloses ACG production volume for 9 months of 2025Energy
12:37
Armenia to allocate additional $11 million for defense needsRegion
12:34
Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigars may be increased in AzerbaijanFinance
12:28
Azerbaijan plans to introduce duties on import of more than one mobile phone per yearMilli Majlis
12:27
Azerbaijan may boost excise rates on energy drinksFinance
12:27
Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan grows 9% this yearBusiness
12:16
Azerbaijan may revise its mineral tax policy for energy resourcesFinance
12:14
Photo