Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has allegedly set the official dollar exchange rate on May 25 at the level of 1,4893 AZN/USD.

Report informs, this means a decrease of 0.24% as compared with the rate on May 24.

Notably, at today's currency auction SOFAZ has sold 50 million USD to 14 commercial banks.

Notably, today's current rate is 1,4929 AZN/USD.