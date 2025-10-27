Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-September, 2025)
- 27 October, 2025
- 12:26
Report presents a ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance premiums collected in January-September 2025, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA):
|
№
|
Insurance companies
|
Insurance premiums (milion manats)
|
Annual dynamics
|
1
|
PASHA Life Insurance
|
530.839
|
14.8%
|
2
|
PASHA Insurance
|
272.931
|
10.4%
|
3
|
Ateshgah Life Insurance
|
81.124
|
26.9%
|
4
|
Gala Insurance
|
63.925
|
4.1%
|
5
|
Ateshgah Insurance
|
48.677
|
3.6%
|
6
|
Mega Insurance
|
25.693
|
-6.1%
|
7
|
Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|
24.760
|
28.8%
|
8
|
Gala Life Insurance
|
22.742
|
20.0%
|
9
|
Xalq Insurance
|
20.538
|
23.0%
|
10
|
Agro Insurance
|
15.747
|
28.4%
|
11
|
Mega Life Insurance
|
12.340
|
77.8%
|
12
|
A-Group Insurance
|
11.159
|
4.9%
|
13
|
Xalq Life Insurance
|
8.393
|
4.0%
|
14
|
Atainsurance
|
7.541
|
-4.6%
|
15
|
Azinsurance
|
6.358
|
-10.1%
|
16
|
Silkway Insurance
|
4.488
|
-14.7%
|
Total
|
1,157.25
|
13.0%
1 manat = $59 according to CBA rates (as of October 27, 2025)