Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-September, 2025)

    Finance
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 12:26
    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-September, 2025)

    Report presents a ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance premiums collected in January-September 2025, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA):

    Insurance companies

    Insurance premiums (milion manats)

    Annual dynamics

    1

    PASHA Life Insurance

    530.839

    14.8%

    2

    PASHA Insurance

    272.931

    10.4%

    3

    Ateshgah Life Insurance

    81.124

    26.9%

    4

    Gala Insurance

    63.925

    4.1%

    5

    Ateshgah Insurance

    48.677

    3.6%

    6

    Mega Insurance

    25.693

    -6.1%

    7

    Azerbaijan Industry Insurance

    24.760

    28.8%

    8

    Gala Life Insurance

    22.742

    20.0%

    9

    Xalq Insurance

    20.538

    23.0%

    10

    Agro Insurance

    15.747

    28.4%

    11

    Mega Life Insurance

    12.340

    77.8%

    12

    A-Group Insurance

    11.159

    4.9%

    13

    Xalq Life Insurance

    8.393

    4.0%

    14

    Atainsurance

    7.541

    -4.6%

    15

    Azinsurance

    6.358

    -10.1%

    16

    Silkway Insurance

    4.488

    -14.7%

    Total

    1,157.25

    13.0%

    1 manat = $59 according to CBA rates (as of October 27, 2025)

    CBA Insurance premiums
    Azərbaycandakı sığorta şirkətlərinin sığorta haqlarının məbləğinə görə renkinqi (Yanvar-sentyabr, 2025)
    Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по сумме страховых премий (январь-сентябрь, 2025)

    Latest News

    13:18

    Azerbaijan produced 7 million tons of crude oil in Q3 2025

    Energy
    13:08

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 5%

    Energy
    13:04
    Photo

    2nd International Baku Steel Art Symposium has started in Baku

    Business
    12:58

    Azerbaijan uncovers nearly $48 million embezzlement and money-laundering scheme

    Incident
    12:56

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payments (January-September, 2025)

    Finance
    12:49

    Over 5,700 explosive items cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Domestic policy
    12:46

    Georgia refuses to attend Euronest Parliamentary Assembly plenary session in Yerevan

    Region
    12:44

    Costa: EU concerned about China's expansion of export controls

    Other countries
    12:26

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-September, 2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed