Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-September, 2025)

Report presents a ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance premiums collected in January-September 2025, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA):

№ Insurance companies Insurance premiums (milion manats) Annual dynamics 1 PASHA Life Insurance 530.839 14.8% 2 PASHA Insurance 272.931 10.4% 3 Ateshgah Life Insurance 81.124 26.9% 4 Gala Insurance 63.925 4.1% 5 Ateshgah Insurance 48.677 3.6% 6 Mega Insurance 25.693 -6.1% 7 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 24.760 28.8% 8 Gala Life Insurance 22.742 20.0% 9 Xalq Insurance 20.538 23.0% 10 Agro Insurance 15.747 28.4% 11 Mega Life Insurance 12.340 77.8% 12 A-Group Insurance 11.159 4.9% 13 Xalq Life Insurance 8.393 4.0% 14 Atainsurance 7.541 -4.6% 15 Azinsurance 6.358 -10.1% 16 Silkway Insurance 4.488 -14.7% Total 1,157.25 13.0%

1 manat = $59 according to CBA rates (as of October 27, 2025)