 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks to October 1, 2015

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio to October 1, 2015.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking of banks:  

    No.BanksDeposit portfolio 
    (inj thsd. AZN)
    1Pasha Bank873 662
    2KapitalBank827 932
    3Bank Respublika438 621
    4ASB Bank240 300
    5Rabitabank216 655
    6Turanbank207 540
    7Muğanbank170 744
    8Demirbank162 787
    9Expressbank100 562
    10Silk Way Bank96 439
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi