Ranking of banks on deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on deposit portfolio to October 1, 2015.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking of banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Deposit portfolio
(inj thsd. AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|873 662
|2
|KapitalBank
|827 932
|3
|Bank Respublika
|438 621
|4
|ASB Bank
|240 300
|5
|Rabitabank
|216 655
|6
|Turanbank
|207 540
|7
|Muğanbank
|170 744
|8
|Demirbank
|162 787
|9
|Expressbank
|100 562
|10
|Silk Way Bank
|96 439
