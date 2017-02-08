Ranking of Azerbaijani private and public institutions for non-cash currency transactions (January, 2017)

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2017, private and public institutions operating in Azerbaijan, conducted a total of 77 639 non-cash currency transactions using plastic cards. 16 774 238.39 AZN circulated as a result.
Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Transactions using payment cards covered 25 institutions during the year.
Report presents ranking of private and public institutions for average amount of each transaction:
|Currency transactions conducted by private and public institutions using plastic cards (January, 2017)
|Name of institution
|Average amount of transaction (AZN)
|Total amount of transactions (AZN)
|Number of transactions
|1
|State Customs Committee
|2 872,880168
|11 962 673,02
|4 164
|2
|Higher education institutions
|495,2357143
|3 466,65
|7
|3
|State Migration Service
|356,0
|17 800,00
|50
|4
|Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund
|240,6240426
|1 255 335,63
|5 217
|5
|Ministry of Taxes
|110,626062
|628 134,78
|5 678
|6
|Compulsory Insurance Bureau
|69,47589331
|2 051 275,75
|29 525
|7
|"Azərişıq" OJSC
|47,04965941
|84 265,94
|1 791
|8
|State Social Protection Fund
|37,89 520 893
|223 998,58
|5 911
|9
|"Azəriqaz" PU
|33,13841216
|9 808,97
|296
|10
|Ministry of Internal Affairs
|31,94760524
|407 555,60
|12 757
|11
|Courts
|25,21126761
|1 790,00
|71
|12
|ASAN Service
|20,02 424 242
|660,8
|33
|13
|Ministry of Emergency Situations
|20
|80,00
|4
|14
|Ministry of Economy
|18,07665962
|8 550,26
|473
|15
|State Committee on Property Issues
|15,08224429
|65 321,20
|4 331
|16
|"Azərsu" OJSC
|10,52779255
|7 916,90
|752
|17
|"Azercell" LLC
|8,450600733
|23 070,14
|2 730
|18
|"Azəristiliktəchizat" OJSC
|7,924326923
|824,13
|104
|19
|Fixed telephone operators
|7,142157926
|11 848,84
|1 659
|20
|"Bakcell" LLC
|5,178977573
|7 851,33
|1 516
|21
|"Azerfon" LLC
|3,552166963
|1 999,87
|563
|22
|Ministry of Finance
|1,428571429
|10,00
|7
|23
|Municipal authorities
|0
|0,00
|0
|24
|"Azərişıq" OJSC (Smart)
|0
|0,00
|0
|25
|National Certification Services Center
|0
|0
|0
Tural İbadlıNews Author
