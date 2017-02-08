 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani private and public institutions for non-cash currency transactions (January, 2017)

    Transactions using payment cards covered 25 institutions during the year

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2017, private and public institutions operating in Azerbaijan, conducted a total of 77 639 non-cash currency transactions using plastic cards. 16 774 238.39 AZN circulated as a result.

    Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    Transactions using payment cards covered 25 institutions during the year.

    Report presents ranking of private and public institutions for average amount of each transaction:

     Currency transactions conducted by private and public institutions using plastic cards (January, 2017) 
     Name of institution Average amount of transaction (AZN)Total amount of transactions (AZN)Number of transactions
    1State Customs Committee 2 872,88016811 962 673,024 164
    2Higher education institutions 495,23571433 466,657
    3State Migration Service356,017 800,0050
    4Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund240,62404261 255 335,635 217
    5Ministry of Taxes 110,626062628 134,785 678
    6Compulsory Insurance Bureau 69,475893312 051 275,7529 525
    7"Azərişıq" OJSC 47,0496594184 265,941 791
    8State Social Protection Fund37,89 520 893223 998,585 911
    9"Azəriqaz" PU33,138412169 808,97296
    10Ministry of Internal Affairs 31,94760524407 555,6012 757
    11Courts 25,211267611 790,0071
    12ASAN Service20,02 424 242660,833
    13Ministry of Emergency Situations2080,004
    14Ministry of Economy18,076659628 550,26473
    15State Committee on Property Issues15,0822442965 321,204 331
    16"Azərsu" OJSC 10,527792557 916,90752
    17"Azercell" LLC 8,45060073323 070,142 730
    18"Azəristiliktəchizat" OJSC 7,924326923824,13104
    19Fixed telephone operators7,14215792611 848,841 659
    20"Bakcell" LLC5,1789775737 851,331 516
    21"Azerfon" LLC3,5521669631 999,87563
    22Ministry of Finance 1,42857142910,007
    23Municipal authorities00,000
    24"Azərişıq" OJSC (Smart)00,000
    25National Certification Services Center000
