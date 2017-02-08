Ranking of Azerbaijani private and public institutions for non-cash currency transactions (January, 2017)

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2017, private and public institutions operating in Azerbaijan, conducted a total of 77 639 non-cash currency transactions using plastic cards. 16 774 238.39 AZN circulated as a result.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Transactions using payment cards covered 25 institutions during the year.

Report presents ranking of private and public institutions for average amount of each transaction: