Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of revenues (TOP-5)

Bakı. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of revenues in January-September, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of revenues, % 1 Gunaybank 109,6 2 PASHA Bank 84,5 3 ASB Bank 25,1 4 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 22,5 5 Silkway Bank 22,3

