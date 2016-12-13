Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of revenues (TOP-5)

Bakı. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of revenues in January-September, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of revenues, %
|1
|Gunaybank
|109,6
|2
|PASHA Bank
|84,5
|3
|ASB Bank
|25,1
|4
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|22,5
|5
|Silkway Bank
|22,3
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
