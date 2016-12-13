 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of revenues (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Bakı. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of revenues in January-September, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of revenues, %
    1Gunaybank109,6
    2PASHA Bank84,5
    3ASB Bank25,1
    4Pakistan National Bank-Baku 22,5
    5Silkway Bank22,3

