Property insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase by nearly 33%

In January-September of 2025, property insurance premiums in Azerbaijan totaled 182.665 million manats (nearly $107.5 million), marking a 9.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, payouts under property insurance policies amounted to 31.329 million manats (over $18.4 million), which is 32.6% more compared to a year ago.

This means that for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in property insurance premiums collected in nine months, 17.2 manats ($10.12) were paid out in claims. A year earlier, this figure stood at 14.2 manats ($8.35).

Overall, 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected insurance premiums totaling just over 1.157 billion manats (over $680.7 million) in 9 months, marking a 13% year-on-year increase.