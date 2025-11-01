Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Property insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase by nearly 33%

    Finance
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 13:52
    Property insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase by nearly 33%

    In January-September of 2025, property insurance premiums in Azerbaijan totaled 182.665 million manats (nearly $107.5 million), marking a 9.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    During the reporting period, payouts under property insurance policies amounted to 31.329 million manats (over $18.4 million), which is 32.6% more compared to a year ago.

    This means that for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in property insurance premiums collected in nine months, 17.2 manats ($10.12) were paid out in claims. A year earlier, this figure stood at 14.2 manats ($8.35).

    Overall, 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected insurance premiums totaling just over 1.157 billion manats (over $680.7 million) in 9 months, marking a 13% year-on-year increase.

    Azerbaijan insurance sector Central Bank property insurance
    Azərbaycanda əmlak sığortası üzrə ödənişlər 33 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Выплаты по страхованию имущества в Азербайджане выросли на треть

    Latest News

    14:04

    Tanzania's Hassan declared landslide winner in election marred by violence

    Other countries
    13:58

    Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani: Pakistan ready to invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    13:52

    Property insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase by nearly 33%

    Finance
    13:46
    Photo

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada meets with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian health ministers ink cooperation agreement

    Health
    13:28

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 2

    Ecology
    13:12

    Deputy Minister: Middle Corridor opens new opportunities for youth, entrepreneurs

    Business
    12:52

    Minister: Azerbaijan successfully implements youth policy

    Business
    12:43

    Sudan to draw on Azerbaijan's experience in rebuilding its territories

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed