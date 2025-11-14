Preliminary agreement reached to establish Turkic Auditors Council

During a meeting in Baku with delegations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan, a preliminary agreement was reached on creating the Turkic Auditors Council, Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors told Report.

The meeting brought together representatives from Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors, Türkiye's Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (KGK), and Kazakhstan's Chamber of Auditors. The agenda included establishing institutional cooperation mechanisms in auditing and accounting, monitoring audit quality, combating unfair competition and professional misconduct, joint auditor certification initiatives, and forming a unified organization for auditing and accounting bodies in Turkic-speaking countries.

Participants included Vahid Novruzov, chairman of the Chamber of Auditors; Hayrettin Kurt, second chairman of KGK; KGK deputy chairman Murat Yünlü; department head Mehmet Sirin; Akan Aristan, executive director of Kazakhstan's Chamber of Auditors; and senior officials of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Auditors.

The parties agreed to form a working group to establish the Turkic Auditors Council and to develop its objectives and organizational structure.