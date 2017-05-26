Per capita bank deposits in Azerbaijan down by 21%

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of per capita bank deposits in Azerbaijan decreased by 21% during past year and amounted to $ 410 as of April 1, 2017. According to report prepared by Report Analytical Group, Azerbaijan ranks the 6th among the region countries.

Turkey is a leader of the region ($5,514). On an annual basis, per capita deposits in the country fell by 7%. Decline of US dollar by 28% over this period is considered the main reason of this.

Notably, strengthening of the national currency for the most part leads to an increase in the volume of deposits in dollar terms.

The greatest increase in the volume of deposits per capita over the past year was recorded in Kazakhstan. The US-dollar in the country for this period fell by 9.7%, and as a result, this figure increased by 23% - to $1,356.

The most stable indicator was recorded in Iran, where the US-dollar on an annual basis went up by 7.3%, and volume of deposits per capita grew by 7%. That is, no tangible change was observed.

Notably, reduction in the volume of per capita deposits by 21% - to $ 410 in Azerbaijan is the direct consequence of the US-dollar rate soaring.

Indicators of the volume of deposits for the region countries are given in a table below: