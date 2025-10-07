Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Over 160M manats in VAT refunded to buyers in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 10:48
    A total of 22.67 million manats ($13.4 million) in value-added tax (VAT) was refunded to individuals who purchased real estate via cashless payments in Azerbaijan during the nine months of 2025, according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Report informs.

    In addition to property transactions, 140.22 million manats ($82.5 million) in VAT was returned to individual consumers for purchases made from retail and catering businesses-excluding oil and gas products, vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco.

    Refunds were also issued for VAT paid on services such as theater performances, film screenings, museum visits, symphonic concerts, and medical services provided by private clinics and individual practitioners.

    These refunds are part of ongoing efforts to promote cashless payments and support consumer spending transparency in the country.

    VAT Azerbaijan cashless payments State Tax Service
    Azərbaycanda nağdsız qaydada daşınmaz əmlak alanlara 9 ayda 23 milyon manata yaxın ƏDV geri qaytarılıb
    За 9 месяцев покупателям недвижимости возвращено почти 23 млн манатов НДС

