Over 160M manats in VAT refunded to buyers in Azerbaijan in 2025

A total of 22.67 million manats ($13.4 million) in value-added tax (VAT) was refunded to individuals who purchased real estate via cashless payments in Azerbaijan during the nine months of 2025, according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Report informs.

In addition to property transactions, 140.22 million manats ($82.5 million) in VAT was returned to individual consumers for purchases made from retail and catering businesses-excluding oil and gas products, vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco.

Refunds were also issued for VAT paid on services such as theater performances, film screenings, museum visits, symphonic concerts, and medical services provided by private clinics and individual practitioners.

These refunds are part of ongoing efforts to promote cashless payments and support consumer spending transparency in the country.