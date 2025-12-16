Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 16:06
    Kindergarten built in Azerbaijan's Mahruzlu village with Astrakhan's support to open in 2026

    As a gift from Russia's Astrakhan region, construction of an 80-seat kindergarten in Mahruzlu village of Azerbaijan's Gubadli district will be completed in the spring of next year, Igor Babushkin, the governor of the region, wrote on social media following his meeting today in Baku with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Report informs.

    The governor noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan, he became acquainted with the construction of the kindergarten.

    "Thus, in the spring of next year, the construction of the kindergarten in Mahruzlu village of Azerbaijan will be completed. We reviewed the progress of the work. The kindergarten will be named after Russian writer Pyotr Yershov, and its interior will be decorated with paintings inspired by his fairy tales," Babushkin stated.

    He added that during his meeting with Ali Asadov, cooperation opportunities in shipbuilding and attracting Azerbaijani investments to the Astrakhan economic zone were also discussed.

    "Azerbaijan has also implemented a number of socially significant projects in our region. In particular, the park named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been renovated, the school named after the National Leader has been repaired, the Friendship kindergarten has been opened, and the monument to Prince Vladimir has been erected and landscaped," the governor wrote.

    Babushkin further stated that one of the main topics of the meeting was the development of tourism between Russia's Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan is one of the most popular destinations for our tourists."

    Həştərxanın dəstəyi ilə Mahruzlu kəndində tikilən uşaq bağçası gələn il açılacaq
    Детсад в селе Махрузлу, строящийся при поддержке Астраханской области, откроется весной 2026 года

