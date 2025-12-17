Azerbaijan's permanent rep to UN: Digital transformation declared as national priority

Azerbaijan has identified digital transformation at the national level as a strategic priority and will take steps in this direction as part of the implementation of the Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2026-2029, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, said at the high-level meeting on the overall review of the implementation of the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) held at the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

The diplomat noted that two decades after the WSIS, digital transformation has become an essential factor for sustainable development. Digital technologies are shaping the methods of governing societies, education, innovation and communication, but the benefits of this transformation are still unevenly distributed, he said.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan believes that universal, accessible, secure, and meaningful digital connectivity forms the foundation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He also recalled that Azerbaijan hosted the World Telecommunication Development Conference last month.

"Azerbaijan has identified digital transformation at the national level as a strategic priority and will take steps in this direction as part of the implementation of the Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2026-2029. The strategy aims to promote inclusive economic growth, develop a sustainable digital economy, expand high-quality digital infrastructure, strengthen digital skills, and promote innovation.

The Azerbaijani government has made significant investments in the development of broadband internet, digital government services, and innovation. In particular, the ASAN Service model has received international recognition for its transparent, effective, and citizen-focused approach, demonstrating that the combination of digital technologies and institutional reforms is an effective example for increasing inclusiveness, improving service quality, and strengthening trust between citizens and the state," Musayev said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan also supports regional digital connectivity through the Digital Silk Road initiative, aims to ensure the security and resilience of the Trans-Asian Information Infrastructure, and supports regional integration. As part of post-conflict reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, Azerbaijan is ensuring inclusive growth and employment opportunities for youth through the development of smart and sustainable cities, digital infrastructure, green technologies, and innovative ecosystems, he said.

Musayev emphasized that Baku is ready to cooperate with all member states and stakeholders to build an inclusive, equal, and sustainable digital future, so that each country can determine its own digital development path and everyone can benefit from the opportunities of the information society.