US resumes use of Guantanamo base for detention of illegal migrants

The US has resumed filling the detention center for illegal migrants at the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba, where 22 illegal Cuban migrants are now housed, The New York Times noted citing sources, Report informs.

According to them, among these 22 illegal immigrants, there are five men who are recognized as "high-threat illegal aliens," who are usually put in prison.

The complex has been empty since mid-October, when the United States deported 18 people to El Salvador and Guatemala. Later that month, the base staff was evacuated as Hurricane Melissa was approaching.

In total, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained about 730 people in a migrant detention center established on the base, most of whom arrived from Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Guatemala and Venezuela.