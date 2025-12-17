Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    US resumes use of Guantanamo base for detention of illegal migrants

    Other countries
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 08:07
    US resumes use of Guantanamo base for detention of illegal migrants

    The US has resumed filling the detention center for illegal migrants at the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba, where 22 illegal Cuban migrants are now housed, The New York Times noted citing sources, Report informs.

    According to them, among these 22 illegal immigrants, there are five men who are recognized as "high-threat illegal aliens," who are usually put in prison.

    The complex has been empty since mid-October, when the United States deported 18 people to El Salvador and Guatemala. Later that month, the base staff was evacuated as Hurricane Melissa was approaching.

    In total, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained about 730 people in a migrant detention center established on the base, most of whom arrived from Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Guatemala and Venezuela.

    migrants United States Cuba
    NYT: ABŞ miqrantların saxlanılması üçün Quantanamodan istifadəni bərpa edib
    NYT: США возобновили использование Гуантанамо для содержания мигрантов

    Latest News

    09:19

    Filmmaker Rob Reiner's son charged with murder in parents' slaying

    Other countries
    09:03

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:00

    Comex silver prices hit new all-time high

    Finance
    08:46

    Trump administration hits out at WTO before crunch meeting

    Other countries
    08:37
    Photo

    New groups of former IDPs leave for Azerbaijan's Lachin, Khojavend, Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    08:30

    Azerbaijan's permanent rep to UN: Digital transformation declared as national priority

    Foreign policy
    08:22

    Kobakhidze: Georgia, Azerbaijan have exceptionally friendly relations

    Region
    08:15

    Trump to sum up results of outgoing year in his address — White House

    Other countries
    08:07

    US resumes use of Guantanamo base for detention of illegal migrants

    Other countries
    All News Feed