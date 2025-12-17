Trump to sum up results of outgoing year in his address — White House
US President Donald Trump's address to the nation later this week will be dedicated to summing up the results of the outgoing year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, Report informs.
Earlier in the day, Trump announced his plans to address the nation on Wednesday evening.
"He'll be addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year, and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the New Year as well," Leavitt told Fox News.
