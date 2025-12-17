Kobakhidze: Georgia, Azerbaijan have exceptionally friendly relations

Azerbaijan is a special friend of Georgia, and the two governments have developed exceptionally friendly relations, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with the Public Broadcaster's Channel One, Report informs.

"I had a very friendly meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Turkmenistan. Overall, Azerbaijan is our special friend, and our governments have developed exceptionally friendly relations, so it won't be difficult for us to find common ground on any issue," the Georgian prime minister noted.

According to him, the subject of the negotiations is the final approval of transit from Azerbaijan through Georgia.

"The interests of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are important to us. We also have our own interests, and I believe that, based on the results of the negotiations, we will easily find the best solution that will serve the interests of all three countries," Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian prime minister added that the parties are also negotiating the Southern Gas Corridor.

"Friendly relations with Azerbaijan provide grounds for optimism, and the Georgian side hopes to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," he concluded.