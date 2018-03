Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Nizami Mammad Mahmudov, who controls 8.89% of "Qala Life Insurance" OJSC shares, has sold his stake.

Report informs, his share was acquired by "Quna" LLC.

The remaining 91,11% of the company's shares are owned by "AzRe Reinsurance" OJSC as before.

Notably, "Qala Life Insurance" was established in 2008. Its charter capital amounts to 12.87 million AZN.