Number of POS-terminals reduces in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The number of POS terminals installed in the territory of Azerbaijan has become 70 714 units as of June 1 decreasing by 444 units.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the reduction by 1,632 units has been registered compared to the start of the year. Some 39, 708 POS terminals or 56,6 % are installed in Baku city.

The number of POS terminals in the capital has fallen by 128 units. As of June 1, 2017, one POS-terminal was supposed per 140 people across the country.

Notably, the decrease in the number of POS terminals in the country has begun since December, 2016, and it has been going continuously each month.