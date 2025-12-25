Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Finance
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 17:26
    Non-life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan grow 6.5% in 11 months

    In January–November this year, premiums collected under non-life insurance segments in Azerbaijan amounted to 591.46 million manats ($347.92 million), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    During the reporting period, payouts under non-life insurance products increased by 2.4% year-on-year to 249.14 million manats ($146.55 million).

    As a result, over 11 months, insurance companies paid out 42.1 manats ($24.76) for every 100 manats ($59) collected in non-life insurance premiums. This ratio stood at 43.8 manats ($25.76) in the same period last year.

    Azərbaycanda qeyri-həyat sığortası bazarı 7 %-ə yaxın böyüyüb
    Рынок non-life страхования в Азербайджане вырос на 6,5%

