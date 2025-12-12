Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population surges by over 8%
Finance
- 12 December, 2025
- 13:36
In January-November of 2025, the nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan exceeded 80.747 billion manats (approximately $47.5 billion), representing an 8.1% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs with reference to the State Statistical Committee.
At the same time, the nominal per capita income in the country grew by 7.7% YoY and reached 7,883 manats (just over $4,637).
