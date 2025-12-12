Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population surges by over 8%

    12 December, 2025
    In January-November of 2025, the nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan exceeded 80.747 billion manats (approximately $47.5 billion), representing an 8.1% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs with reference to the State Statistical Committee.

    At the same time, the nominal per capita income in the country grew by 7.7% YoY and reached 7,883 manats (just over $4,637).

    Azərbaycan əhalisinin gəlirləri 8 % artıb
    Доходы населения Азербайджана выросли на 8%

