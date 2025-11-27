Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector rises by 8%
Finance
- 27 November, 2025
- 12:00
In January- October 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector recorded a net profit of 986.8 million manats (approximately $580.5 million), marking an 8% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Over the 10-month period:
- Banks' operating income reached 5.645 billion manats ($3.320 billion), up 22.5% YoY.
- Operating expenses totaled almost 4.07 billion manats (approximately $2.39 billion), up 28.8%.
- Allocations to special reserves amounted to 346.6 million manats ($204 million), up 6.65%.
- Unexpected expenses stood at 100,000 manats ($58,823).
- Profit tax payments reached 241.6 million manats ($142.1 million), up 12.95%.
