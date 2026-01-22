Moody's: Azerbaijan's current account surplus expected at 5% of GDP in 2026

Azerbaijan's current account surplus will average 5.1% of GDP annually in 2026-2027, Report informs.

This estimate is included in the forecasts of the international rating agency Moody's.

According to Moody's estimates, the current account surplus will amount to 7% of GDP by the end of 2025, 5% of GDP in 2026, and 5.2% of GDP in 2027.

In 2024, this figure was $4.7 billion, or 6.3% of GDP.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in January-September 2025, Azerbaijan's current account surplus was $3.02 billion, or 5.4% of GDP. This figure is expected to reach $3.7 billion by the end of 2025, with an average oil price of approximately $70 per barrel.