    Minister: Agricultural spending rose by nearly 33% over past five years

    Finance
    04 November, 2025
    14:12
    Minister: Agricultural spending rose by nearly 33% over past five years

    In Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget, agricultural expenditures are projected at 1.2 billion manats ($706 million), accounting for approximately 3% of total budget spending, according to the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Report informs.

    Speaking during discussions on the draft law on the State Budget for 2026 at the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, the minister noted that this represents an increase of 11.5% compared to the execution figure for 2024 and 1.5% more than the forecast for 2025.

    "In the past five years, agricultural spending has risen by 302 million manats ($177.6 million), or 32.8%," he noted.

    Sahil Babayev: "Son 5 ildə kənd təsərrüfatı xərcləri 33 %-ə yaxın artıb"
    Сахиль Бабаев: За последние 5 лет расходы на сельское хозяйство выросли почти на 33%

