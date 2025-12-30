SOCAR opens 3 new gas stations in Romania ahead of holidays

On the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has launched three new fuel stations in Romania under the SOCAR brand.

According to Report News Agency, SOCAR's Romanian subsidiary, SOCAR Petroleum SA, opened the new stations in the Salaj, Suceava, and Satu Mare regions, bringing its network in the country to 91 stations.

Ramin Aliyev, CEO of SOCAR Petroleum SA, said the company continues to successfully implement investment projects in Romania and expand its station network.

"2025 has been a successful business year for SOCAR. We initially planned to open nine new stations, but ended the year with 14. For 2026, we aim to exceed 100 stations. Our goal is to further strengthen SOCAR's position in Romania's fuel market," he said.

Like all SOCAR-branded stations, the new locations offer petrol (Nano 95, Nano 98) and diesel fuels (Nano Diesel, Nano Super Diesel), as well as products from local and Azerbaijani producers at the on-site Nar café. In line with President Ilham Aliyev's policy to promote the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, the stations feature dedicated Azerbaijani product

corners and regularly display promotional videos about Azerbaijan on monitors across all locations.

SOCAR now operates 10 stations in Suceava, 3 in Salaj, and 2 in Satu-Mare. Overall, SOCAR has 91 stations in 30 out of Romania"s 41 regions.