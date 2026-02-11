Mexico's Chamber of Deputies establish friendship group with Azerbaijan

The inaugural meeting of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group has been held in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Mexico.

"The creation of this group will give new impetus to the development of inter-parliamentary relations and cooperation between the two countries," reads the embassy's statement.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani MPs Samad Seyidov, Jala Aliyeva, and Sevinj Fataliyeva; Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev; Chair of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, Dulce María Corina Villegas; members of the Chamber of Deputies; and representatives of the diplomatic corps.