Joint projects with Azerbaijan could double Türkiye's IT sector volume
ICT
- 11 February, 2026
- 12:18
Türkiye will explore ways to expand the volume of its information technology sector through projects to be implemented jointly with Azerbaijan, Mehmet Ali Tonbalak, Chairman of the Board of the Turkish Informatics Industry Association (TUBISAD), stated at the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum under the theme, Digital Transformation and Technology Bridge, held in Baku, Report informs.
Tonbalak noted that the main goal is to build a digital bridge and create a unified ecosystem: "Currently, Türkiye's IT sector represents a total volume of $33 billion, covering 95% of the market. In the coming period, we will examine how we can double this figure together with Azerbaijan."
