Liquid assets of Azerbaijani banks down by 9%

As of January 1, liquid assets of Azerbaijani banks amounted to 12.9 billion manats ($7.6 billion), constituting 22.6% of the sector's assets, Report informs, citing the summary of the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2025.

According to the document, compared to January 1 of last year, banks' liquid assets decreased by 9.2%.

The sector's liquidity indicators (aggregate and foreign currency liquidity coverage ratios, instant liquidity ratio) amounted to 54.6%, exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement (30%) by 1.8 times.