Liquid assets of Azerbaijani banks down by 9%
Finance
- 13 March, 2026
- 12:27
As of January 1, liquid assets of Azerbaijani banks amounted to 12.9 billion manats ($7.6 billion), constituting 22.6% of the sector's assets, Report informs, citing the summary of the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2025.
According to the document, compared to January 1 of last year, banks' liquid assets decreased by 9.2%.
The sector's liquidity indicators (aggregate and foreign currency liquidity coverage ratios, instant liquidity ratio) amounted to 54.6%, exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement (30%) by 1.8 times.
Latest News
13:33
Abdulaziz Kamilov: Uzbekistan ready to support creation of Zangazur CorridorForeign policy
13:27
Number of salaried employees in Azerbaijan reaches 1.78 millionBusiness
13:24
Fitch Ratings evaluates prospects for Azerbaijani banking sector for 2026Finance
13:19
Otorbaev: Azerbaijan important for transport connectivity between Europe, AsiaForeign policy
13:17
Photo
Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with UNOG Director-GeneralForeign policy
13:13
Azerbaijan plans to clear over 65,000 hectares of land from minesKarabakh
13:07
Uzbekistan says Azerbaijan's participation important in Central Asian consultative meetingsForeign policy
13:02
Photo
COP discussion at Global Baku Forum: Implementation delayedForeign policy
12:56