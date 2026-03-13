Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Liquid assets of Azerbaijani banks down by 9%

    Finance
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 12:27
    Liquid assets of Azerbaijani banks down by 9%

    As of January 1, liquid assets of Azerbaijani banks amounted to 12.9 billion manats ($7.6 billion), constituting 22.6% of the sector's assets, Report informs, citing the summary of the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2025.

    According to the document, compared to January 1 of last year, banks' liquid assets decreased by 9.2%.

    The sector's liquidity indicators (aggregate and foreign currency liquidity coverage ratios, instant liquidity ratio) amounted to 54.6%, exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement (30%) by 1.8 times.

    Liquid assets Cabinet of Ministers
    Azərbaycan banklarının likvid aktivləri 9 %-dən çox azalıb
    Ликвидные активы банков Азербайджана сократились на 9,2%

