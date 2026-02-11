Japan Airlines: Unauthorized access may have leaked personal data of 28,000 users

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 11:52
    Japan Airlines (JAL) has revealed that its baggage delivery reservation system was accessed illegally and that personal information of up to 28,000 users may have been leaked, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The major Japanese air carrier said its reservation system for Same-Day Luggage Delivery Service, which transports baggage from airports to designated hotels, experienced unauthorized access by a third party at 00:40 am local time on Monday.

    The information that may have been leaked concerns customers who have used the service since July 10, 2024, and includes names, email addresses, and phone numbers, but excludes credit card numbers and passwords. Other details, including flight numbers, departure and arrival airports and hotel names, may have also been leaked, according to JAL.

    JAL has suspended the delivery service and said that there is no impact on other services.

    Japan Airlines baggage flights
    Авиакомпания Japan Airlines сообщила о возможной утечке данных 28 тыс. клиентов

