Connection to power grid in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur to be free for residential customers

Connecting residential customers to the power grid in the liberated territories will be free in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The Tariff Council of Azerbaijan made the corresponding decision.

According to the information, preferential rates for connection to the power grid have been established for Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The decision was made taking into account that a significant portion of the work on restoring distribution networks is being financed through public investment. The preferential rates were approved based on proposals from Azerishig. The changes will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

Specifically:

- residential customers, as well as non-residential properties with a power consumption of up to 20 kW, connected to the existing 0.4 kV network using a single-phase circuit, will be connected free of charge;

- residential customers with a power consumption over 20 kW, as well as non-residential properties up to 200 kW, connected to the 0.4 kV network using a three-phase circuit, will receive a 65% discount;

- Non-residential facilities with a capacity of up to 200 kW (from a medium-voltage network) and over 200 kW, as well as facilities owned by electricity producers, are exempt from payment when connecting to low- and medium-voltage networks using a three-phase system.

These benefits and exemptions will make connecting to the power grid more accessible and affordable, which will facilitate settlement in the exempted areas and create additional incentives for entrepreneurship, increasing the financial viability of projects and supporting the creation of new jobs.