Netanyahu said to convey message via Putin that Israel doesn't intend to attack Iran
Other countries
- 06 January, 2026
- 08:15
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has conveyed a message to Iran that Israel is not interested in an escalation at this time and does not intend to attack the Islamic Republic, the Kan public broadcaster noted, citing unnamed diplomatic sources, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
The message was conveyed in recent weeks through Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Netanyahu spoke on the phone several times, the update says.
It adds that Jerusalem is worried that Tehran, believing an Israeli attack is imminent, may miscalculate and strike Israel first, and that Netanyahu's message is aimed at preventing this.
Speaking at the Knesset today, Netanyahu said that any Iranian attack would have "grave consequences."
