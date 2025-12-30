Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President approves supplementary protocol on cooperation with Türkiye in vocational education

    Education and science
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 17:29
    President approves supplementary protocol on cooperation with Türkiye in vocational education

    President Ilham Aliyev has approved a Supplementary Protocol to the February 19, 2021, agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on cooperation in vocational education, Report informs.

    The document inked in Baku in September 2025.

