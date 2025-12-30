Energy efficiency passports to become mandatory for new buildings in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the bill "On the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency," adopted by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on December 9.

According to Report, under the renewed bill, energy efficiency passports will be mandatory for newly constructed, reconstructed, and majorly renovated residential and non-residential buildings.

The bill specifies exceptions, including buildings listed as world, national, or local immovable historical and cultural monuments under the "Law on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments," as well as auxiliary and temporary structures, greenhouses, warehouses, industrial buildings, individual houses, and certain construction facilities defined by Articles 81.1 and 89.1 (excluding 89.1.4) of the Urban Planning and Construction Code.

The requirement will not apply to buildings already in operation.