Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull co-op

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have held a telephone conversation to discuss cooperation between the two countries, the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

During the telephone conversation, initiated by the Kuwaiti prime minister, it was emphasized that Azerbaijani-Kuwaiti relations are developing in many areas based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect.

The heads of government discussed prospects for developing relations between the two countries and addressed a number of pressing issues on the agenda for mutually beneficial cooperation.