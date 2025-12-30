Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull co-op
Foreign policy
- 30 December, 2025
- 17:22
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have held a telephone conversation to discuss cooperation between the two countries, the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.
During the telephone conversation, initiated by the Kuwaiti prime minister, it was emphasized that Azerbaijani-Kuwaiti relations are developing in many areas based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect.
The heads of government discussed prospects for developing relations between the two countries and addressed a number of pressing issues on the agenda for mutually beneficial cooperation.
Latest News
18:33
Pezeshkian, Putin stress implementing joint bilateral treatyRegion
18:21
SOFAZ sees gold as strategic reserve, not short-term incomeFinance
18:04
About €30M stolen in major German bank robberyOther countries
17:52
Ukraine needs US weapons above all air defense systems, Zelenskyy saysOther countries
17:51
South Korea's President Lee to visit ChinaOther countries
17:49
AZAL signs lease agreements for three new Airbus aircraftInfrastructure
17:46
AZAL places 50M manats deposit in International Bank of AzerbaijanFinance
17:40
AZAL registers new subsidiary in Alat Free Economic ZoneBusiness
17:37