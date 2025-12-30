Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull co-op

    Foreign policy
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 17:22
    Azerbaijan, Kuwait mull co-op

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have held a telephone conversation to discuss cooperation between the two countries, the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

    During the telephone conversation, initiated by the Kuwaiti prime minister, it was emphasized that Azerbaijani-Kuwaiti relations are developing in many areas based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect.

    The heads of government discussed prospects for developing relations between the two countries and addressed a number of pressing issues on the agenda for mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Kuwait Azerbaijan cooperation
    Azərbaycanla Küveyt arasında əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Кувейт обсудили сотрудничество

    Latest News

    18:33

    Pezeshkian, Putin stress implementing joint bilateral treaty

    Region
    18:21

    SOFAZ sees gold as strategic reserve, not short-term income

    Finance
    18:04

    About €30M stolen in major German bank robbery

    Other countries
    17:52

    Ukraine needs US weapons above all air defense systems, Zelenskyy says

    Other countries
    17:51

    South Korea's President Lee to visit China

    Other countries
    17:49

    AZAL signs lease agreements for three new Airbus aircraft

    Infrastructure
    17:46

    AZAL places 50M manats deposit in International Bank of Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:40

    AZAL registers new subsidiary in Alat Free Economic Zone

    Business
    17:37

    Energy efficiency passports to become mandatory for new buildings in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed