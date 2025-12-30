Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan extends tax exemptions for jet fuel imports

    Business
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 16:57
    Azerbaijan extends tax exemptions for jet fuel imports

    Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has amended its decision on the commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity and import and export customs duty rates.

    According to Report, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision extending exemptions for jet fuel imports. Under the decision, TC-1 grade fuel and other types of fuel imported for jet engines will remain exempt from the 15% customs duty until the end of next year, for an additional one-year period.

    The Cabinet of Ministers has also amended the decision dated January 19, 2001, which approved excise tax rates on excisable goods imported into Azerbaijan.

    In line with the decision signed by the prime minister, the reduced excise tax rate for TC-1 grade fuel and other fuel types imported for jet engines has been extended until the end of next year. The excise tax per ton will continue to stand at 1 manat instead of the previous 80 manats ($47) during this period.

    Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers Ali Asadov jet fuel imports exemptions
    Azərbaycana gətirilən reaktiv mühərrik yanacaqları üçün vergi və rüsum güzəştinin müddəti 1 il uzadılıb
    Импорт авиатоплива в Азербайджан освобожден от пошлин еще на год

    Latest News

    17:06

    Operations to free tanker Kalbajar's anchor chain successfully completed — UPDATED

    Infrastructure
    17:01

    Connection to power grid in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur to be free for residential customers

    Energy
    16:57

    Azerbaijan extends tax exemptions for jet fuel imports

    Business
    16:52
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, New Year celebrated in Brussels

    Foreign policy
    16:48

    Azerbaijan raises gasoline price by 5 gapiks from January 2026

    Energy
    16:32

    Azerbaijan to mark 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani

    Domestic policy
    16:25

    Azerbaijan establishes new body to monitor state-owned enterprises

    Other
    15:55
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    15:43

    Uzbek parliament mulls implementation of agreements with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed