ASCO comments on incident involving Kalbajar tanker

    Infrastructure
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 14:32
    An incident involving two tankers occurred off the Florya coast in Istanbul's Küçükçekmece anchorage area due to windy weather conditions.

    The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO) told Report that the anchor chain of the tanker Kalbajar became entangled with the propeller of the nearby Turkish-flagged tanker Alatepe. Relevant authorities were immediately informed, and port inspection teams were dispatched to the site in line with established procedures.

    Technical work is currently underway on both vessels, with service crews taking measures to release the anchor chain safely. At the time of the incident, the tanker was not carrying any cargo.

    ASCO stated that the situation is under control and there are no safety concerns regarding the crew. Further details on the progress of the response operations will be provided later.

    "Kəlbəcər" tankerinin həyəcan siqnalı verməsinə aydınlıq gətirilib
    Внесена ясность в причину подачи сигнала тревоги танкером "Кяльбаджар"

