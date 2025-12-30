AZAL registers new subsidiary in Alat Free Economic Zone
Business
- 30 December, 2025
- 17:40
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC has registered a subsidiary in the Alat Free Economic Zone in Baku's Qaradag district, Report informs.
The new company is named Azeraeronavigation Afezco.
The subsidiary was established on February 25 of this year and is fully state-owned.
