    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,49 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,491,09-1,33
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,420,12-1,3
    Gold (USD/ounce) 1210,23,4560,2

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones19827,2594,8564,65
    S&P 5002271,317,6232,48
    Nasdaq5555,3315,25172,22
    Nikkei19137,91-25,0923,54
    Dax11630,1333,24149,07
    FTSE 1006954,21-254,23-188,62
    CAC 40 INDEX4764,07-77,07-98,24
    Shanghai Composite3123,14-0,1419,5
    Bist 10083067,15766,834928,49
    RTS1138,992,37-13,34

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,07030,0028-0,9813
    USD/GBP1,23750,00260,0037
    JPY/USD114,62-0,23-4,67
    RUB/USD59,6068-0,1236-1,6662
    TRY/USD3,7682-0,05490,2405
    CNY/USD6,87650,0069-0,0685
