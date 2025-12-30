Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 09:13
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    61.92

    1.28

    - 12.72

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.05

    1.31

    - 13.67

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,376.10

    - 176.60

    1,735.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,461.93

    - 249.04

    5,917.71

    S&P 500

    6,905.74

    - 24.20

    1,024.11

    Nasdaq

    23,474.35

    - 118.75

    4,163.56

    Nikkei

    50,429.30

    - 321.09

    10,534.76

    Dax

    24,351.12

    11.06

    4,441.98

    FTSE 100

    9,866.53

    - 4.15

    1,693.51

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,112.02

    8.44

    731.28

    Shanghai Composite

    3,961.21

    - 2.47

    609.45

    Bist 100

    11,150.90

    - 143.47

    1,320.34

    RTS

    1,115.35

    - 1.69

    222.13

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1774

    1.1774

    0.1420

    USD/GBP

    1.3508

    1.3508

    0.0992

    JPY/USD

    156.2100

    - 0.3600

    - 0.9900

    RUB/USD

    78.2882

    1.0573

    - 35.2318

    TRY/USD

    42.9473

    0.0998

    7.5873

    CNY/USD

    7.0016

    -0.0040

    - 0.2984
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (30.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (30.12.2025)

