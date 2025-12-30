Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.12.2025)
Finance
- 30 December, 2025
- 09:13
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
61.92
|
1.28
|
- 12.72
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.05
|
1.31
|
- 13.67
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,376.10
|
- 176.60
|
1,735.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,461.93
|
- 249.04
|
5,917.71
|
S&P 500
|
6,905.74
|
- 24.20
|
1,024.11
|
Nasdaq
|
23,474.35
|
- 118.75
|
4,163.56
|
Nikkei
|
50,429.30
|
- 321.09
|
10,534.76
|
Dax
|
24,351.12
|
11.06
|
4,441.98
|
FTSE 100
|
9,866.53
|
- 4.15
|
1,693.51
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,112.02
|
8.44
|
731.28
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,961.21
|
- 2.47
|
609.45
|
Bist 100
|
11,150.90
|
- 143.47
|
1,320.34
|
RTS
|
1,115.35
|
- 1.69
|
222.13
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1774
|
1.1774
|
0.1420
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3508
|
1.3508
|
0.0992
|
JPY/USD
|
156.2100
|
- 0.3600
|
- 0.9900
|
RUB/USD
|
78.2882
|
1.0573
|
- 35.2318
|
TRY/USD
|
42.9473
|
0.0998
|
7.5873
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0016
|
-0.0040
|
- 0.2984
