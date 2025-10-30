Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.10.2025)
Finance
- 30 October, 2025
- 09:13
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.86
|
0.49
|
- 9.78
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.26
|
0.17
|
- 11.46
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,953.70
|
- 13.70
|
1,312.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,632.00
|
- 74.37
|
5,087.78
|
S&P 500
|
6,890.59
|
- 0.30
|
1,008.96
|
Nasdaq
|
23,958.47
|
130.98
|
4,647.68
|
Nikkei
|
51,127.71
|
- 49.63
|
11,233.17
|
Dax
|
24,124.21
|
- 154.42
|
4,215.07
|
FTSE 100
|
9,756.14
|
59.40
|
1,583.12
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,200.88
|
- 15.70
|
820.14
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,018.86
|
16.03
|
667.10
|
Bist 100
|
10,871.08
|
0.00
|
1,040.52
|
RTS
|
1,000.24
|
15.48
|
107.02
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1635
|
0.0001
|
0.1281
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3218
|
- 0.0035
|
0.0702
|
JPY/USD
|
152.6300
|
0.5700
|
- 4.5700
|
RUB/USD
|
79.9702
|
1.1069
|
- 33.5498
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9860
|
0.0271
|
6.6260
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0967
|
- 0.0040
|
- 0.2033
