    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 09:13
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.86

    0.49

    - 9.78

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.26

    0.17

    - 11.46

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,953.70

    - 13.70

    1,312.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,632.00

    - 74.37

    5,087.78

    S&P 500

    6,890.59

    - 0.30

    1,008.96

    Nasdaq

    23,958.47

    130.98

    4,647.68

    Nikkei

    51,127.71

    - 49.63

    11,233.17

    Dax

    24,124.21

    - 154.42

    4,215.07

    FTSE 100

    9,756.14

    59.40

    1,583.12

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,200.88

    - 15.70

    820.14

    Shanghai Composite

    4,018.86

    16.03

    667.10

    Bist 100

    10,871.08

    0.00

    1,040.52

    RTS

    1,000.24

    15.48

    107.02

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1635

    0.0001

    0.1281

    USD/GBP

    1.3218

    - 0.0035

    0.0702

    JPY/USD

    152.6300

    0.5700

    - 4.5700

    RUB/USD

    79.9702

    1.1069

    - 33.5498

    TRY/USD

    41.9860

    0.0271

    6.6260

    CNY/USD

    7.0967

    - 0.0040

    - 0.2033
    key indicators stockmarket currency market
