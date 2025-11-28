Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.11.2025)
- 28 November, 2025
- 09:10
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.50
|
0.16
|
- 11.14
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.08
|
0.43
|
- 12.64
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,221.30
|
19.00
|
1,580.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,427.12
|
0.00
|
4,882.90
|
S&P 500
|
6,812.61
|
0.00
|
930.98
|
Nasdaq
|
23,214.69
|
0.00
|
3,903.90
|
Nikkei
|
50,167.10
|
608.03
|
10,272.56
|
Dax
|
23,767.96
|
41.74
|
3,858.82
|
FTSE 100
|
9,693.93
|
2.35
|
1,520.91
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,099.47
|
3.04
|
718.73
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,875.26
|
11.08
|
523.50
|
Bist 100
|
10,945.49
|
30.84
|
1,114.93
|
RTS
|
1,055.32
|
- 14.22
|
162.10
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1591
|
0.0000
|
0.1237
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3257
|
0.0020
|
0.0741
|
JPY/USD
|
156.2200
|
0.0000
|
- 0.9800
|
RUB/USD
|
77.9709
|
- 0.5300
|
- 35.5491
|
TRY/USD
|
42.5065
|
0.0600
|
7.1465
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0760
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2240
