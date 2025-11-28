Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 09:10
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.50

    0.16

    - 11.14

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.08

    0.43

    - 12.64

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,221.30

    19.00

    1,580.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,427.12

    0.00

    4,882.90

    S&P 500

    6,812.61

    0.00

    930.98

    Nasdaq

    23,214.69

    0.00

    3,903.90

    Nikkei

    50,167.10

    608.03

    10,272.56

    Dax

    23,767.96

    41.74

    3,858.82

    FTSE 100

    9,693.93

    2.35

    1,520.91

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,099.47

    3.04

    718.73

    Shanghai Composite

    3,875.26

    11.08

    523.50

    Bist 100

    10,945.49

    30.84

    1,114.93

    RTS

    1,055.32

    - 14.22

    162.10

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1591

    0.0000

    0.1237

    USD/GBP

    1.3257

    0.0020

    0.0741

    JPY/USD

    156.2200

    0.0000

    - 0.9800

    RUB/USD

    77.9709

    - 0.5300

    - 35.5491

    TRY/USD

    42.5065

    0.0600

    7.1465

    CNY/USD

    7.0760

    0.0000

    - 0.2240
    key indicators stockmarket currency market
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (28.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (28.11.2025)

    Latest News

    10:13

    Brent crude rises to $63.58 per barrel

    Energy
    09:59

    Hungarian PM Orban to meet Putin in Moscow for Ukraine talks

    Other countries
    09:58

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.05 per barrel

    Energy
    09:47

    CBA currency exchange rates (28.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:34

    Two legends Barcelona considering to replace Hansi Flick

    Football
    09:23

    Family of National Guard shooting suspect might be deported from US

    Other countries
    09:12

    Excavation in Greece reveals archaic-era elite burial of "Lady with Inverted Crown"

    Other countries
    09:10

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:48

    N. Korean hacking group Lazarus suspected behind recent crypto hacking

    Other countries
    All News Feed