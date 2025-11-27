Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.11.2025)
Finance
- 27 November, 2025
- 09:36
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.75
|
- 0.38
|
- 11.89
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.31
|
- 0.34
|
- 13.41
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,184.50
|
- 17.80
|
1,543.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,427.12
|
314.67
|
4,882.90
|
S&P 500
|
6,812.61
|
46.73
|
930.98
|
Nasdaq
|
23,214.69
|
189.10
|
3,903.90
|
Nikkei
|
49,559.07
|
899.55
|
9,664.53
|
Dax
|
23,726.22
|
261.59
|
3,817.08
|
FTSE 100
|
9,691.58
|
82.05
|
1,518.56
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,096.43
|
70.63
|
715.69
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,864.18
|
- 5.84
|
512.42
|
Bist 100
|
10,914.65
|
57.48
|
1,084.09
|
RTS
|
1,069.54
|
- 2.03
|
176.32
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1601
|
0.0000
|
0.1247
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3257
|
0.0000
|
0.0741
|
JPY/USD
|
156.0300
|
- 0.4400
|
- 1.1700
|
RUB/USD
|
78.5000
|
- 0.4400
|
- 35.0200
|
TRY/USD
|
42.4475
|
0.0000
|
7.0875
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0797
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2203
