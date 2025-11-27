Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 09:36
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.75

    - 0.38

    - 11.89

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.31

    - 0.34

    - 13.41

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,184.50

    - 17.80

    1,543.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,427.12

    314.67

    4,882.90

    S&P 500

    6,812.61

    46.73

    930.98

    Nasdaq

    23,214.69

    189.10

    3,903.90

    Nikkei

    49,559.07

    899.55

    9,664.53

    Dax

    23,726.22

    261.59

    3,817.08

    FTSE 100

    9,691.58

    82.05

    1,518.56

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,096.43

    70.63

    715.69

    Shanghai Composite

    3,864.18

    - 5.84

    512.42

    Bist 100

    10,914.65

    57.48

    1,084.09

    RTS

    1,069.54

    - 2.03

    176.32

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1601

    0.0000

    0.1247

    USD/GBP

    1.3257

    0.0000

    0.0741

    JPY/USD

    156.0300

    - 0.4400

    - 1.1700

    RUB/USD

    78.5000

    - 0.4400

    - 35.0200

    TRY/USD

    42.4475

    0.0000

    7.0875

    CNY/USD

    7.0797

    0.0000

    - 0.2203
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (27.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (27.11.2025)

