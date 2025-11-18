Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 09:05
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.72

    - 0.15

    - 10.92

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.44

    - 0.10

    - 12.28

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,009.60

    - 74.90

    1,368.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,590.24

    - 557.24

    4,046.02

    S&P 500

    6,672.41

    - 61.70

    790.78

    Nasdaq

    22,708.07

    - 192.52

    3,397.28

    Nikkei

    48,690.93

    - 1 528.74

    8,796.39

    Dax

    23,590.52

    - 286.03

    3,681.38

    FTSE 100

    9,675.43

    - 22.94

    1,502.41

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,119.02

    - 51.07

    738.28

    Shanghai Composite

    3,949.83

    - 23.48

    598.07

    Bist 100

    10,698.13

    132.39

    867.57

    RTS

    974.86

    - 5.87

    81.64

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1601

    0.0000

    0.1247

    USD/GBP

    1.3159

    0.0011

    0.0643

    JPY/USD

    154.8900

    0.2700

    - 2.3100

    RUB/USD

    81.2500

    0.4000

    - 32.2700

    TRY/USD

    42.3260

    - 0.0055

    6.9660

    CNY/USD

    7.1111

    0.0059

    - 0.1889
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (18.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (18.11.2025)

    Latest News

    09:41

    AI growth could lead to dangerously autonomous weapons, UN official warns

    Other countries
    09:32

    UK and US intend to phase out Russian nuclear fuel by end of 2028

    Other countries
    09:28
    Photo

    First Azerbaijan-US forum of think tanks kicks off in Baku

    Foreign policy
    09:25

    UK warns troops not to discuss military information in fleet vehicles over Chinese spying fears

    Other countries
    09:13

    Twelve dead, including nine children, in Kazakhstan house fire

    Region
    09:05

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:53
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of 'The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone' festival

    Domestic policy
    08:51
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khorovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

    Domestic policy
    08:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijani parliamentary, expert delegation visiting US

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed