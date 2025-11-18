Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.11.2025)
Finance
- 18 November, 2025
- 09:05
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.72
|
- 0.15
|
- 10.92
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.44
|
- 0.10
|
- 12.28
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,009.60
|
- 74.90
|
1,368.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,590.24
|
- 557.24
|
4,046.02
|
S&P 500
|
6,672.41
|
- 61.70
|
790.78
|
Nasdaq
|
22,708.07
|
- 192.52
|
3,397.28
|
Nikkei
|
48,690.93
|
- 1 528.74
|
8,796.39
|
Dax
|
23,590.52
|
- 286.03
|
3,681.38
|
FTSE 100
|
9,675.43
|
- 22.94
|
1,502.41
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,119.02
|
- 51.07
|
738.28
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,949.83
|
- 23.48
|
598.07
|
Bist 100
|
10,698.13
|
132.39
|
867.57
|
RTS
|
974.86
|
- 5.87
|
81.64
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1601
|
0.0000
|
0.1247
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3159
|
0.0011
|
0.0643
|
JPY/USD
|
154.8900
|
0.2700
|
- 2.3100
|
RUB/USD
|
81.2500
|
0.4000
|
- 32.2700
|
TRY/USD
|
42.3260
|
- 0.0055
|
6.9660
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1111
|
0.0059
|
- 0.1889
