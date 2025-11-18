AI growth could lead to dangerously autonomous weapons, UN official warns Other countries

UK and US intend to phase out Russian nuclear fuel by end of 2028 Other countries

Photo First Azerbaijan-US forum of think tanks kicks off in Baku Foreign policy

UK warns troops not to discuss military information in fleet vehicles over Chinese spying fears Other countries

Twelve dead, including nine children, in Kazakhstan house fire Region

Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.11.2025) Finance

Photo Leyla Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of 'The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone' festival Domestic policy

Photo Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khorovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district Domestic policy