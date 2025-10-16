Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2025)
Finance
- 16 October, 2025
- 09:06
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.49
|
0.31
|
- 12.15
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.88
|
0.33
|
- 12.84
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,251.90
|
57.20
|
1,610.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,253.31
|
- 17.15
|
3,709.09
|
S&P 500
|
6,671.06
|
26.75
|
789.43
|
Nasdaq
|
22,670.08
|
148.38
|
3,359.29
|
Nikkei
|
48,196.63
|
1 349.31
|
8,302.09
|
Dax
|
24,181.37
|
- 55.57
|
4,272.23
|
FTSE 100
|
9,424.75
|
- 28.02
|
1,251.73
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,077.00
|
157.38
|
696.26
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,916.10
|
50.87
|
564.34
|
Bist 100
|
10,464.48
|
148.08
|
633.92
|
RTS
|
1,017.01
|
15.71
|
123.79
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1657
|
0.0037
|
0.1303
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3416
|
0.0069
|
0.0900
|
JPY/USD
|
150.9600
|
- 0.2300
|
- 6.2400
|
RUB/USD
|
78.2505
|
- 1.7495
|
- 35.2695
|
TRY/USD
|
41.8455
|
0.0119
|
6.4855
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1262
|
- 0.0006
|
- 0.1738
Latest News
09:58
Azerbaijan's mobile communication revenues rise by nearly 3%ICT
09:44
Trump plans victory fund for UkraineOther countries
09:35
Azerbaijan sees 30-fold increase in desktop computers output in SeptemberICT
09:29
Soldier killed in vehicle rollover during army training in AustraliaOther countries
09:24
CBA currency exchange rates (16.10.2025)Finance
09:22
Gold prices once again broken historical recordsFinance
09:16
Photo
Azerbaijan's key role in strengthening peace, stability discussed in GermanyForeign policy
09:06
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2025)Finance
08:57
Video