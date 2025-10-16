Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 09:06
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.49

    0.31

    - 12.15

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.88

    0.33

    - 12.84

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,251.90

    57.20

    1,610.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,253.31

    - 17.15

    3,709.09

    S&P 500

    6,671.06

    26.75

    789.43

    Nasdaq

    22,670.08

    148.38

    3,359.29

    Nikkei

    48,196.63

    1 349.31

    8,302.09

    Dax

    24,181.37

    - 55.57

    4,272.23

    FTSE 100

    9,424.75

    - 28.02

    1,251.73

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,077.00

    157.38

    696.26

    Shanghai Composite

    3,916.10

    50.87

    564.34

    Bist 100

    10,464.48

    148.08

    633.92

    RTS

    1,017.01

    15.71

    123.79

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1657

    0.0037

    0.1303

    USD/GBP

    1.3416

    0.0069

    0.0900

    JPY/USD

    150.9600

    - 0.2300

    - 6.2400

    RUB/USD

    78.2505

    - 1.7495

    - 35.2695

    TRY/USD

    41.8455

    0.0119

    6.4855

    CNY/USD

    7.1262

    - 0.0006

    - 0.1738
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (16.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (16.10.2025)

    Latest News

    09:58

    Azerbaijan's mobile communication revenues rise by nearly 3%

    ICT
    09:44

    Trump plans victory fund for Ukraine

    Other countries
    09:35

    Azerbaijan sees 30-fold increase in desktop computers output in September

    ICT
    09:29

    Soldier killed in vehicle rollover during army training in Australia

    Other countries
    09:24

    CBA currency exchange rates (16.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:22

    Gold prices once again broken historical records

    Finance
    09:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's key role in strengthening peace, stability discussed in Germany

    Foreign policy
    09:06

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2025)

    Finance
    08:57
    Video

    Euronews prepares story on OTS Gabala summit in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed