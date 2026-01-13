Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (dollar/barrel)

    64.08

    0.74

    3.23

    WTI (dollar/barrel)

    59.73

    0.61

    2.31

    Gold (dollar/ounce)

    4,606.00

    105.10

    264.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,590.20

    86.13

    1 ,526.91

    S&P 500

    6,977.27

    10.99

    131.77

    Nasdaq

    23,733.90

    31.02

    491.91

    Nikkei

    53,689.25

    1,749.36

    3,349.77

    Dax

    25,405.34

    143.70

    914.93

    FTSE 100

    10,140,70

    16.10

    209.32

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,358.76

    - 3.33

    209.26

    Shanghai Composite

    4,167.66

    47.23

    198.82

    Bist 100

    12,254.83

    53.88

    993.31

    RTS

    1,080.28

    - 17.03

    - 33.85

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1664

    0.0027

    - 0.0081

    USD/GBP

    1.3474

    0.0070

    0.0001

    JPY/USD

    158.7500

    0.8600

    2.3000

    RUB/USD

    78.3683

    -0.5923

    - 0.3817

    TRY/USD

    43.1546

    0.0785

    0.1984

    CNY/USD

    6.9754

    - 0.0029

    - 0.0136
