Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.01.2026)
Finance
- 13 January, 2026
- 09:03
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (dollar/barrel)
|
64.08
|
0.74
|
3.23
|
WTI (dollar/barrel)
|
59.73
|
0.61
|
2.31
|
Gold (dollar/ounce)
|
4,606.00
|
105.10
|
264.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,590.20
|
86.13
|
1 ,526.91
|
S&P 500
|
6,977.27
|
10.99
|
131.77
|
Nasdaq
|
23,733.90
|
31.02
|
491.91
|
Nikkei
|
53,689.25
|
1,749.36
|
3,349.77
|
Dax
|
25,405.34
|
143.70
|
914.93
|
FTSE 100
|
10,140,70
|
16.10
|
209.32
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,358.76
|
- 3.33
|
209.26
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,167.66
|
47.23
|
198.82
|
Bist 100
|
12,254.83
|
53.88
|
993.31
|
RTS
|
1,080.28
|
- 17.03
|
- 33.85
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1664
|
0.0027
|
- 0.0081
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3474
|
0.0070
|
0.0001
|
JPY/USD
|
158.7500
|
0.8600
|
2.3000
|
RUB/USD
|
78.3683
|
-0.5923
|
- 0.3817
|
TRY/USD
|
43.1546
|
0.0785
|
0.1984
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9754
|
- 0.0029
|
- 0.0136
Latest News
09:42
Rubio to meet Armenian foreign minister at State DepartmentRegion
09:29
Russian attacks in Ukraine's Kharkiv leave 4 killedOther countries
09:18
CBA currency exchange rates (13.01.2026)Finance
09:16
Iran ready for talks on its nuclear dossier if US ceases threat tactics — top diplomatRegion
09:03
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.01.2026)Finance
08:59
Iranian president met with protest reps — top diplomatRegion
08:51
Trump can use military forces against Iran if thinks that necessary — White HouseOther countries
08:40
Bill on annexation of Greenland submitted to US House of RepresentativesOther countries
08:29