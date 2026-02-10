Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 09:25
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    68.90

    0.85

    8.05

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    64.19

    0.64

    6.77

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,048.10

    68.30

    707.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    50,135.87

    20.20

    2,072.58

    S&P 500

    6,964.82

    32.52

    119.32

    Nasdaq

    23,238.67

    207.46

    - 3.32

    Nikkei

    57,590.54

    3,336.86

    7,251.06

    Dax

    25,014.87

    293.41

    524.46

    FTSE 100

    10,386.23

    16.48

    454.85

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,323.28

    49.44

    173.78

    Shanghai Composite

    4,116.72

    48.83

    147.88

    Bist 100

    13,838.38

    316.42

    2,576.86

    RTS

    1,104.72

    - 13.61

    - 9.41

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1909

    0.0094

    0.0164

    USD/GBP

    1.3682

    0.0071

    0.0209

    JPY/USD

    155.2500

    - 1.9700

    - 1.2000

    RUB/USD

    77.2182

    0.1855

    - 1.5318

    TRY/USD

    43.6090

    0.0023

    0.6528

    CNY/USD

    6.9111

    -0.0242

    - 0.0779
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.02.2026)

    Latest News

    10:37

    Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expenditures

    Finance
    10:26

    Azeri Light crude rises to $71.21 per barrel

    Energy
    10:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister holds meetings at int'l defense exhibition in Riyadh

    Military
    10:08
    Photo

    Reconstruction begins at Banovsha Golu reservoir in Azerbaijan's Qusar

    Infrastructure
    09:59

    Khush Choksy: US companies interested in participating in tenders in Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:37

    Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growth

    Foreign policy
    09:26

    Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:25

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed