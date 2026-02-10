Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.02.2026)
Finance
- 10 February, 2026
- 09:25
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
68.90
|
0.85
|
8.05
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
64.19
|
0.64
|
6.77
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,048.10
|
68.30
|
707.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
50,135.87
|
20.20
|
2,072.58
|
S&P 500
|
6,964.82
|
32.52
|
119.32
|
Nasdaq
|
23,238.67
|
207.46
|
- 3.32
|
Nikkei
|
57,590.54
|
3,336.86
|
7,251.06
|
Dax
|
25,014.87
|
293.41
|
524.46
|
FTSE 100
|
10,386.23
|
16.48
|
454.85
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,323.28
|
49.44
|
173.78
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,116.72
|
48.83
|
147.88
|
Bist 100
|
13,838.38
|
316.42
|
2,576.86
|
RTS
|
1,104.72
|
- 13.61
|
- 9.41
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1909
|
0.0094
|
0.0164
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3682
|
0.0071
|
0.0209
|
JPY/USD
|
155.2500
|
- 1.9700
|
- 1.2000
|
RUB/USD
|
77.2182
|
0.1855
|
- 1.5318
|
TRY/USD
|
43.6090
|
0.0023
|
0.6528
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9111
|
-0.0242
|
- 0.0779
Latest News
10:37
Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expendituresFinance
10:26
Azeri Light crude rises to $71.21 per barrelEnergy
10:23
Photo
Azerbaijani minister holds meetings at int'l defense exhibition in RiyadhMilitary
10:08
Photo
Reconstruction begins at Banovsha Golu reservoir in Azerbaijan's QusarInfrastructure
09:59
Khush Choksy: US companies interested in participating in tenders in AzerbaijanBusiness
09:46
CBA currency exchange rates (10.02.2026)Finance
09:37
Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growthForeign policy
09:26
Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to AzerbaijanBusiness
09:25