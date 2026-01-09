Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.01.2026)
Finance
- 09 January, 2026
- 09:08
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.39
|
2.11
|
1.54
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.13
|
1.85
|
0.71
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,471.60
|
26.10
|
130.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,266.11
|
270.03
|
1,202.82
|
S&P 500
|
6,921.46
|
0.53
|
75.96
|
Nasdaq
|
23,480.02
|
- 104.26
|
238.03
|
Nikkei
|
51,767.83
|
427.11
|
1,428.35
|
Dax
|
25,127.46
|
5.20
|
637.05
|
FTSE 100
|
10,044.69
|
- 3.52
|
113.31
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,243.47
|
9.55
|
93.97
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,086.74
|
- 0.11
|
117.90
|
Bist 100
|
12,087.97
|
59.13
|
826.45
|
RTS
|
1,094.80
|
- 10.73
|
- 19.33
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1655
|
- 0.0025
|
- 0.0090
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3435
|
- 0.0026
|
- 0.0038
|
JPY/USD
|
157.2700
|
0.5900
|
0.8200
|
RUB/USD
|
80.1216
|
- 0.1736
|
1.3716
|
TRY/USD
|
43.1522
|
0.1046
|
0.1960
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9810
|
- 0.0058
|
- 0.0080
