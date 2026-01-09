Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 09:08
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.39

    2.11

    1.54

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.13

    1.85

    0.71

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,471.60

    26.10

    130.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,266.11

    270.03

    1,202.82

    S&P 500

    6,921.46

    0.53

    75.96

    Nasdaq

    23,480.02

    - 104.26

    238.03

    Nikkei

    51,767.83

    427.11

    1,428.35

    Dax

    25,127.46

    5.20

    637.05

    FTSE 100

    10,044.69

    - 3.52

    113.31

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,243.47

    9.55

    93.97

    Shanghai Composite

    4,086.74

    - 0.11

    117.90

    Bist 100

    12,087.97

    59.13

    826.45

    RTS

    1,094.80

    - 10.73

    - 19.33

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1655

    - 0.0025

    - 0.0090

    USD/GBP

    1.3435

    - 0.0026

    - 0.0038

    JPY/USD

    157.2700

    0.5900

    0.8200

    RUB/USD

    80.1216

    - 0.1736

    1.3716

    TRY/USD

    43.1522

    0.1046

    0.1960

    CNY/USD

    6.9810

    - 0.0058

    - 0.0080
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (09.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (09.01.2026)

